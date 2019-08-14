Wilbur Ross: Tariffs delay is to avoid disrupting Christmas season

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross

  • No quid pro quo from China amid decision to postpone tariffs
  • It is premature so see where both sides are on trade talks currently
  • Date has not been set yet for next round of in-person trade talks
ForexLive
Reckon he should get on with the agenda, it's all about the yield curve now. I don't think anything he says here will be able to lift the current market mood whatsoever.

Fear has taken over at this point. USD/JPY is back under 106.00 to lows around 105.80.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose