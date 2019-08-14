Wilbur Ross: Tariffs delay is to avoid disrupting Christmas season

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross

No quid pro quo from China amid decision to postpone tariffs

It is premature so see where both sides are on trade talks currently

Date has not been set yet for next round of in-person trade talks

Reckon he should get on with the agenda, it's all about the yield curve now. I don't think anything he says here will be able to lift the current market mood whatsoever.





Fear has taken over at this point. USD/JPY is back under 106.00 to lows around 105.80.



