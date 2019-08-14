Wilbur Ross: Tariffs delay is to avoid disrupting Christmas season
Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross
- No quid pro quo from China amid decision to postpone tariffs
- It is premature so see where both sides are on trade talks currently
- Date has not been set yet for next round of in-person trade talks
Reckon he should get on with the agenda, it's all about the yield curve now. I don't think anything he says here will be able to lift the current market mood whatsoever.
Fear has taken over at this point. USD/JPY is back under 106.00 to lows around 105.80.