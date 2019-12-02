Wilbur Ross to Fox: Pres. Trump will increase tariffs if there is no China deal

US stocks continue to be under pressure

The weak data pushed US stocks lower . Now Wilbur Ross is telling Fox that Pres. Trump will increase tariffs if there is no China deal.





The S&P index is currently down -23 points at 3118. The low reached 3111.93

The NASDAQ index is down -110 points at 8555. The low reached 8542.66





Spot gold is trading near unchanged levels at $1463. The low price for the day was down at $1453.95. The high has extended to $1465.77



