Wilbur Ross: Trump has not yet indicated any change on 15 December tariffs

Further comments by Ross

But there is still plenty of time for that

There will be another trade call with China today

We are much farther along with details of trade deal with China

It feels like these comments are recycled from those we have seen earlier in the year, except with a change to the timeline. That said, markets are still staying hopeful as the Trump administration continues to stroke the risk mood over the past few sessions.





Frankly speaking, I'm more interested to see what China has to say in all of this. They have been eerily quiet during the whole week.



