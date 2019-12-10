Wilbur Ross: We're within 'millimeters' of a deal on USMCA trade pact

Author: Justin Low

A deal is expected to be signed by today

This has been doing the rounds for the better part of North American trading yesterday and will also likely be the case today. It has been quite some time coming so finally reaching a conclusion here shouldn't be all too surprising.
