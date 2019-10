The Canadian election is, so far, seeing a fairly stable Canadain dollar response.

The range we've had in Asia is no more than about 15 points.

Not much more, even less, than usual (quants, have at it)





Updated counting (remember 170 is needed for a majority):

Liberal (Trudeau) 145

Conservatives (led by Scheer) 117 Rounding it out: Bloc Quebec 36

NDP 25

Green 2 24% polls reported. Rounding it out:24% polls reported.





I'm going out on a limb and saying the Greens are not on the race. ;-)