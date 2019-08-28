Will Boris Johnson's latest Brexit gambit convince the European Union to move its red lines?

Boris Johnson takes the game of chicken to the next level









The timing of this comes as David Frost - UK's Brexit "sherpa" - is headed to Brussels to discuss alternatives to the backstop. I reckon Johnson's latest gambit is also to try and force the hand of European leaders to move on their Brexit stance.





Will it work though? That remains to be seen. So far, the European Union has been resolute on their stance but then again, the circumstances hasn't changed since Theresa May was in-charge of negotiations - up until now that is.





If the European Union is unwilling to let this entire ordeal end with a no-deal, we could see yet another Brexit extension down the road before 31 October.





Perhaps that is something that may help to alleviate some pressure off the pound - even though it means that Brexit uncertainty will be prolonged further and weigh on the UK economy even more over the coming months.

If there's one thing that Boris Johnson has done differently to Theresa May, it is that he has effectively displayed his willingness to pursue a no-deal outcome - or at least give the impression that he is willing to do so.