Will Labour back an election now that a Brexit extension has been granted?

Is a no-deal Brexit really off the table?









The key sticking point for Labour - as they would claim - is that they want a no-deal Brexit off the table before deciding to head to the polls.





Now with the EU granting a three-month extension and we avoid a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, will that convince Labour to change their mind?





I highly doubt it.





The issue here is that a no-deal Brexit is technically still not off the table and won't be unless Johnson decides to un-pause the Brexit legislation.











As such, Labour can still allude to that to deny Johnson of an election before the end of this year. At the same time, it also saves them from a crushing defeat especially when the Tories have a Brexit deal to flaunt at this stage in time.

Without Labour support, it is almost impossible for Boris Johnson to get the two-thirds majority he needs to trigger an election later today.