Will next Monday morning in Asia be as wild as yesterday? But this time for EUR?

Perhaps German state elections can upstage the tweeter in chief next weekend.

Brandenburg and Saxony go to the polls

This will be closely watched for impact on the federal government in Germany. The SPD and CDU major parties are expected to face pressure from anti-immigration AfD, which ia expected to consolidate gains at the expense of the big two parties.

Polls show AfD barely separated from CDU to become the biggest party in Saxony

In Brandenburg, SPD, CDU, AfD, Greens and the Left Party are all trading at around 1the same level

I suspect there will be some impact on EUR, but moves will not be like what we saw yesterday in currencies. Still, you never know in thin liquidity Monday morning trade. A heads up!












