Will the Fed cut this month? (gold bulls ask)

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Fed tio cut, asks the gold bulls?

Fed tio cut, asks the gold bulls?
Gold has benefited not only from a weaker dollar. but also as a risk haven in our turbulent environment  (Brexit, EU-US trade disputes, US/Chin trade disputes etc) . One catalyst that will fuels its rise further is expectations of a fed rate cut.

Current expecations are 72.9% chance of a cut on October 30. What will fuel that speculation? If the US iSM non-manufacturing print comes in below expectations it will add to the argument of a fed rate cut and weaken the dollar further. Key US session ahead for near term Gold prices.

Gold needs Fed for extra boost
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose