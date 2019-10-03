Will the Fed cut this month? (gold bulls ask)

Fed tio cut, asks the gold bulls?





Gold has benefited not only from a weaker dollar. but also as a risk haven in our turbulent environment (Brexit, EU-US trade disputes, US/Chin trade disputes etc) . One catalyst that will fuels its rise further is expectations of a fed rate cut.





Current expecations are 72.9% chance of a cut on October 30. What will fuel that speculation? If the US iSM non-manufacturing print comes in below expectations it will add to the argument of a fed rate cut and weaken the dollar further. Key US session ahead for near term Gold prices.







