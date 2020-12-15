Will the Fed fail to twist?

Via Bloomberg

I came across an interesting piece on Bloomberg making a case for the Fed not to twist tomorrow. It is as follows:





1. Financial conditions are already at their easiest ever

2. Rate sensitive industries, like housing, are surging. Doing more may trigger a housing bubble

3. Vaccines are on their way, so no sense of urgency.

4. Democrats could still win two seats in the Senate and gain full control of Congress and White House

5. Do nothing now means options are on the table for later.