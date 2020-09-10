Will US policy toward China change under Biden ... probably not

Trump's moves against China over the past 3 and a half years have been met with silence from the other side.

The Wall Street Journal have this report on what relations would look like with China under Biden, this is the gist of it:

Whoever wins the presidential election, one thing is clear: The U.S. has turned a corner in its relations with China and is likely to maintain a harder line.

Advisers to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden say they share the Trump administration's assessment that China is a disruptive competitor. This suggests that even with an administration change in January, friction between China and the U.S. would remain high.



