Wisconsin says all votes have been counted. Georgia a spot to watch

The results are in

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says "all of the ballots have been counted".





The number I'm seeing is Biden winning by 20,697. That will be almost impossible to overturn. Wisconsin won't allow votes by mail not received by election day to be counted.







Former Republican governor Scott Walker also highlighted how difficult a recount would be.







After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, Donald Trump's numbers went up by 131.



Elsewhere, Georgia says there are 200,000 votes to be counted and they're all expected to be counted today. Michigan officials say they're 'on track' for results on Friday but could be sooner.





Biden is behind by 102K votes at the moment but the vast majority are in areas where Biden is getting 60-80% of the vote. Plus there are many mail-in ballots, which also skew Democrats. Biden would need to win about 77% of the remainder to take the state.







A water pipe break in a room being used by Fulton County (Atlanta) to process ballots disrupted operations yesterday, delaying the counting of an estimated 50,000 ballots.





