Wisconsin vote count starts to favour Biden
Is the tide starting to shift?Wisconsin counted in-person votes first and that resulted in a red mirage earlier, but the latest count is starting to favour Biden now as mail-in ballots and absentee votes are factored into the equation.
89% of the votes are estimated to be reported and Biden now holds a slim +0.4 lead.
Be wary that the same could happen in Michigan and Pennsylvania with the latter especially still waiting on its more populous counties to get all their votes in. Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Montgomery still have quite some votes to tally and they are all blue counties.