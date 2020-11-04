With Arizona, Biden has a solid path to the White House

The market turned on Arizona





Arizona has some very good news for Joe Biden. He leads 53.9% to 44.7% in the state with 73% of the vote counted. Those are mail in ballots, which should favor him but it's still a large gap.





If you look at Maricopa county, which is the bulk of the state, Biden is up 142K votes. On election day, registered Republicans only outnumbered Democrats by 34K voters. There are a lot of independents as well but it's a big hill to climb.





If you put Arizona in Biden's column, you can safely assume Nevada as well. Clinton won it comfortably in 2016. Then add in Michigan and Wisconsin -- which look pretty good based on Ohio and the polls.





That gets Biden to 269 electoral college votes, which would put him in a tie at worst. But if he gets one of ME-2 or NE-2 that would put him over the top.





Markets are definitely turning on this and stock futures have surged. Obviously if you add in Pennsylvania, that would give Biden a comfortable lead.

