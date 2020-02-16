Woman let off cruise ship in Cambodia tests positive for coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The MS Westerdam was refused entry to many ports across Asia before Cambodia finally let the ship dock.

  • hundreds of passengers who disembarked ... on Friday …  one of them was confirmed to have the disease following a second test carried out in Malaysia
And, says director general of Malaysia's health ministry, Noor Hisham Abdullah
  • "Only 20 passengers had their tests done... The fact one case is positive, [means] all other passengers [have] exposure."

Bad news.

