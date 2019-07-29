Wondering what time the BOJ announcement is expected today? Here some history
The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for their statement at the conclusion of their monetary policy meetingThe BOJ is likely to release their decision and statement in the 0230-0330 GMT time window (see below for why this a reasonable estimate):
- The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases. No material change is expected today
- Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement.
As for the meeting,
- the BOJ is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged at -0.10%.
- The expectations are for the Bank of Japan to tweak it for guidance from keeping rates steady through the spring 2020 to the end of the summer or to the end of the year.
- The FOMC decision on Wednesday is a near term uncertainty. If the Fed cuts and is more dovish, it could lead to sharp fall in the dollar (USDJPY). The ECB has already signalled it would be looking to ease in September. If the JPY should appreciate too much, it is likely to force the BOJ to cut/stimulate sooner rather than later
In addition to keeping the short term rate at -0.1%, the central bank will also
- target the 10 year JGB yield at 0.0% (+/- 0.2%).
- They are also likely to keep the 80 trillion yen annual pace of buying JGBs,
- Its ETF purchases of 6T yen,and
- Its J-REIT purchases at about 90B yen annually.
The markets are pricing in a 10% chance for a cut of 0.10% to -0.20%.
Thanks to Eamonn, there is a history of the times of the announcement. Here it is:
Past times:
2015
- 21 January 12.29pm 0329GMT
- 18 February 11.49am 0249GMT
- 17 Mar 12.04pm 0304GMT
- 8 Apr 12.36pm 0336GMT
- 30 Apr 1.04pm (one day meeting) 0404GMT
- 22 May 11.49pm 0249GMT
- 19 Jun 12.04pm 0304GMT
- 15 Jul 12.18pm 0318GMT
- 7 Aug 12.18pm 0318GMT
- 15 Sep 12.07pm 0307GMT
- 7 Oct 12.00pm 0300GMT
- 30 Oct 12.22pm (one day meeting) 0322GMT
- 19 November 2015 12.17pm 0317GMT
- 18 December 2015 12.51pm - added tiny easing 0351GMT
-
2016
- 29 January 12.38pm 0338GMT - added easing (negative interest rate)
- 15 March 2016 1235pm 0335GMT
- 28 April 2016 12.01pm 0301GMT
- 16 June 2016 11.45am 0245GMT
- 29 July 2016 12.44pm 0344GMT (more easing, added in further ETF purchases)
- 21 September 2016 1.18pm Tokyo time, 0418GMT (comprehensive review and a stack of new policy moves)
- 01 November 2016 0254GMT
- 20 December 2016 0251GMT
-
2017
- 31 January 2017 1156AM Tokyo time, 0256GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 16 March 2017 1154am Tokyo time, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 27 April 2017 1214pm Tokyo time, 0314GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 16 June 2017 1154am, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady, maintains economic outlook ... boosts its outlook for private consumption)
- 20 July 2017 1210 Tokyo time 0310GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 21 September 2017 0315GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded assessment on public investment)
- 31 October 2017 0304 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing!)
- 21 December 2017 0245 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing ... again. BOJ kept economic assessment unchanged)
-
2018
- 23 January 2018 0314 GMT - monetary policy held steady
- 9 March 2018 0245GMT
- 27 April 2018 0302GMT - policy held steady, removes phrase on expected timing for hitting price goal
- 15 June 2018 0241GMT - policy held steady, downgrades its assessment of CPI
- 31 July 2018 0403GMT - policy tweaks
- 19 September 0247GMT - - monetary policy held steady
- 31 October (sry but I do not have a note of the time the statement was released for this one)
- 20 December 2018 0252 GMT - no changes to policy
2019
- 23 January 2019 0259GMT - no change to policy but revisions to forecasts
- 15 March 2019 0239GMT - no change to policy but cuts assessment on exports, output