Wondering what time the BOJ announcement is expected today? Here some history

The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases. No material change is expected today



Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement.









As for the meeting,

the BOJ is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged at -0.10%.

The expectations are for the Bank of Japan to tweak it for guidance from keeping rates steady through the spring 2020 to the end of the summer or to the end of the year.

The FOMC decision on Wednesday is a near term uncertainty. If the Fed cuts and is more dovish, it could lead to sharp fall in the dollar (USDJPY). The ECB has already signalled it would be looking to ease in September. If the JPY should appreciate too much, it is likely to force the BOJ to cut/stimulate sooner rather than later

In addition to keeping the short term rate at -0.1%, the central bank will also

target the 10 year JGB yield at 0.0% (+/- 0.2%).

They are also likely to keep the 80 trillion yen annual pace of buying JGBs,

Its ETF purchases of 6T yen,and

Its J-REIT purchases at about 90B yen annually.

The markets are pricing in a 10% chance for a cut of 0.10% to -0.20%.





Thanks to Eamonn, there is a history of the times of the announcement. Here it is:



