World Bank cuts global growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

They see some upside risks as trade risks cool

  • Cuts 2019 to 2.4% from 2.6% (lowest since crisis)
  • Cuts 2020 to 2.5% from 2.7%
  • Cuts 2020 emerging markets forecast to 4.1% from 4.6%
  • Forecasts 2020 trade growth at 1.9% vs 1.4% in 2019
  • Says growth in less developed regions far below levels needed to meet poverty-reduction goals
In a deeper breakdown, they boosted the 2020 US growth forecast while cutting China and Europe. On the whole, this isn't great news for the global economy but it's nothing surprising.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose