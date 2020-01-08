World Bank cuts global growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020

They see some upside risks as trade risks cool

Cuts 2019 to 2.4% from 2.6% (lowest since crisis)



Cuts 2020 to 2.5% from 2.7%

Cuts 2020 emerging markets forecast to 4.1% from 4.6%

Forecasts 2020 trade growth at 1.9% vs 1.4% in 2019

Says growth in less developed regions far below levels needed to meet poverty-reduction goals



In a deeper breakdown, they boosted the 2020 US growth forecast while cutting China and Europe. On the whole, this isn't great news for the global economy but it's nothing surprising.