World Bank head expects China, the US & other G20 to extend debt service freeze
One for the EM folks, comments from -World Bank President David Malpass on Monday
Report comes via Reuters (link for more):
- expects an extension of the freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021
- referring to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (which has helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June
- Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies
---
ps. Not breaking news, was out overnight (i.e. Europe/US time)