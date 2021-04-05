World Bank head expects China, the US & other G20 to extend debt service freeze

One for the EM folks, comments from -World Bank President David Malpass on Monday

Report comes via Reuters (link for more):
  • expects an extension of the freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021
  • referring to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (which has helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June
  • Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies
---
ps. Not breaking news, was out overnight (i.e. Europe/US time) 


