World Bank head expects China, the US & other G20 to extend debt service freeze

One for the EM folks, comments from -World Bank President David Malpass on Monday

expects an extension of the freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021

referring to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (which has helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June

Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies

ps. Not breaking news, was out overnight (i.e. Europe/US time)



