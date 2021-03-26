World Bank predicts China’s economy will expand by 8.1% in 2021 (vs. 2.3% in 2020)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From the World Bank's latest East Asia and Pacific Economic Update.

China's economy will expand by 8.1% in 2021
  •  compared with 2.3% the previous year
7.4% region-wide expansion
  • from 1.2 per cent in 2020
Excluding China growth will be 4.4% in East Asia and the Pacific
  • 3.7% contraction the year before
More:
 "COVID-19 is proving hard to suppress even a year after the first case was confirmed in Wuhan" 
economic growth for individual nations "will depend on containing the novel coronavirus; their ability to take advantage of a revival of international trade; and the capacity of governments to provide fiscal and monetary support".



