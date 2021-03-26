World Bank predicts China’s economy will expand by 8.1% in 2021 (vs. 2.3% in 2020)

From the World Bank's latest East Asia and Pacific Economic Update.

China's economy will expand by 8.1% in 2021

compared with 2.3% the previous year

7.4% region-wide expansion

from 1.2 per cent in 2020

Excluding China growth will be 4.4% in East Asia and the Pacific

3.7% contraction the year before

More:

"COVID-19 is proving hard to suppress even a year after the first case was confirmed in Wuhan"

economic growth for individual nations "will depend on containing the novel coronavirus; their ability to take advantage of a revival of international trade; and the capacity of governments to provide fiscal and monetary support".











