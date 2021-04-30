'World Gold Council' says Gold-backed ETFs saw the largest outflows in over 4 years

The gold lobby group note outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds in Q1 of 2021

Say this was offset somewhat by rising physical demand, including for jewellery

jewellery demand 52% higher y-o-y

Bar and coin investment +36% y-o-y

Say demand boosted by:

bargain-hunting, as well as by expectations of building inflationary pressures.

Also:

Q1 saw continued healthy levels of net buying by central banks: global official gold reserves grew by 95.5t, 23% lower y-o-y, but 20% higher q-o-q.

Gold used in technology grew 11% y-o-y in Q1

Demand of 81.2t was just above the five-year quarterly average of 80.9t

Data via the council's latest report which was out Thursday (US time).

