'World Gold Council' says Gold-backed ETFs saw the largest outflows in over 4 years

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The gold lobby group note outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds in Q1 of 2021

Say this was offset somewhat by rising physical demand, including for jewellery
  • jewellery demand 52% higher y-o-y
  • Bar and coin investment +36% y-o-y
Say demand boosted by:
  • bargain-hunting, as well as by expectations of building inflationary pressures.
Also:
  • Q1 saw continued healthy levels of net buying by central banks: global official gold reserves grew by 95.5t, 23% lower y-o-y, but 20% higher q-o-q. 
  • Gold used in technology grew 11% y-o-y in Q1
  • Demand of 81.2t was just above the five-year quarterly average of 80.9t
Data via the council's latest report which was out Thursday (US time). 
---
The World Gold Council
  • is the market development organisation for the gold industry
  • Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose