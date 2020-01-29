World Health Organization calls emergency committee meeting on Thursday





In a recent tweet, WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus said (amongst other things), that the:





"WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word "moderate" inaccurately in the coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak.





Below is the full tweet:







Stocks continue to take the news in stride with the S&P back positive at +7 points and the NASDAQ index up about 18 points currently.