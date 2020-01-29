World Health Organization calls emergency committee meeting on Thursday
Press conference scheduled for 11 AM.The World Health Organization has called for an emergency committee meeting on the coronavirus on Thursday. The committee is expected to advise whether coronavirus outbreak constitutes public health emergency of international concern.
WHO's Ghebreyesus says:
- Concerned about impact new coronavirus outbreak is having on the health system
Stocks continue to take the news in stride with the S&P back positive at +7 points and the NASDAQ index up about 18 points currently.
In a recent tweet, WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus said (amongst other things), that the:
"WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word "moderate" inaccurately in the coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak.
Below is the full tweet: