World Health Organization: Even if we call it a pandemic, we can contain it
World Health Organization"s Tendros speaking
WHO's Tendros/Ryan speaking:
WHO's Tendros putting a more positive spin on the risks.
- Italian health system under pressure in Lombardy, Veneto
- still very much in up cycle of this epidemic
- 43 countries have less than 10 coronavirus cases
- 79 countries have less than 100 coronavirus cases
- even if we call it a pandemic, we can contain it
- Even countries with the 1000+ cases can contain its spread
- we can win this coronavirus battle
- nursing homes need to take measures to reduce risks