World Health Organization: Even if we call it a pandemic, we can contain it

World Health Organization"s Tendros speaking

WHO's Tendros/Ryan speaking:
  • Italian health system under pressure in Lombardy, Veneto
  • still very much in up cycle of this epidemic
  • 43 countries have less than 10 coronavirus cases
  • 79 countries have less than 100 coronavirus cases
  • even if we call it a pandemic, we can contain it
  • Even countries with the 1000+ cases can contain its spread
  • we can win this coronavirus battle
  • nursing homes need to take measures to reduce risks
WHO's Tendros putting a more positive spin on the risks. 
