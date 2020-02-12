WHO Tendros speaking on coronavirus

World Health Organization's Tendros is on the wires saying:



The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from China has stabilized over the past week, but that must be interpreted with extreme caution



This outbreak could still go in any direction



Thanks Cambodia for having accepted cruise ship



World Health Organization led advance team in China has made good progress on scope of its work, hopes to have more news soon



We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders



Behavior of coronavirus outside Huvei province doesn't appear to be as aggressive or accelerating. That's a good sign



Slower spread in other Chinese provinces still gives us an opportunity for containment potential interruption of the virus, but is not guaranteed



We must continue to try to stop the virus will prepare countries for its arrival

Only 22% coronavirus cases outside China are actually due to localized transmission outside China

I don't know about you, but Tendras tends to speak as if he is hiding something. I don't know about you, but Tendras tends to speak as if he is hiding something.





Here are the latest numbers from China



