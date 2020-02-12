World Health Organization: Number of cases have stabilized

WHO Tendros speaking on coronavirus

World Health Organization's Tendros is on the wires saying:
  • The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from China has stabilized over the past week, but that must be interpreted with extreme caution
  • This outbreak could still go in any direction
  • Thanks Cambodia for having accepted cruise ship
  • World Health Organization led advance team in China has made good progress on scope of its work, hopes to have more news soon
  • We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders
  • Behavior of coronavirus outside Huvei province doesn't appear to be as aggressive or accelerating. That's a good sign
  • Slower spread in other Chinese provinces still gives us an opportunity for containment potential interruption of the virus, but is not guaranteed
  • We must continue to try to stop the virus will prepare countries for its arrival 
  • Only 22% coronavirus cases outside China are actually due to localized transmission outside China 
I don't know about you, but Tendras tends to speak as if he is hiding something.  

Here are the latest numbers from China

  • Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths
  • Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)
  • Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)
  • Feb 7: 34,564. Deaths now at 722 (death toll up 86.  Infected 3403),
  • Feb 8: 37,198, Death toll 811 (death toll up 89. Infected up 2634)
  • Feb 9: 40,171. Death toll 908 (death toll up 97. Infected up 2973)
  • Feb 10: 42,638. Death toll 1016. (death toll up 108. Infected up 2467)
  • Feb 11: 44,653. Death toll 1113 (death toll up 97. Infected up 2015)


