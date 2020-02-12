World Health Organization: Number of cases have stabilized
WHO Tendros speaking on coronavirus
World Health Organization's Tendros is on the wires saying:
- The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from China has stabilized over the past week, but that must be interpreted with extreme caution
- This outbreak could still go in any direction
- Thanks Cambodia for having accepted cruise ship
- World Health Organization led advance team in China has made good progress on scope of its work, hopes to have more news soon
- We need to come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders
- Behavior of coronavirus outside Huvei province doesn't appear to be as aggressive or accelerating. That's a good sign
- Slower spread in other Chinese provinces still gives us an opportunity for containment potential interruption of the virus, but is not guaranteed
- We must continue to try to stop the virus will prepare countries for its arrival
- Only 22% coronavirus cases outside China are actually due to localized transmission outside China
Here are the latest numbers from China
- Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
- Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
- Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
- Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths
- Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)
- Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)
- Feb 7: 34,564. Deaths now at 722 (death toll up 86. Infected 3403),
- Feb 8: 37,198, Death toll 811 (death toll up 89. Infected up 2634)
- Feb 9: 40,171. Death toll 908 (death toll up 97. Infected up 2973)
- Feb 10: 42,638. Death toll 1016. (death toll up 108. Infected up 2467)
- Feb 11: 44,653. Death toll 1113 (death toll up 97. Infected up 2015)