Written testimony of Keith Patrick Gill (aka Roaring Kitty or DeepF%#$ingValue) is out

GameStop hearing will take place tomorrow on Capitol Hill











The written testimony from Keith Patrick Gill, aka, Roaring Kitty (on YouTube) or DeepF%#$ingValue from Wall Street Bets is out. You can read it HERE





Gill took a huge position in the GME stock via outright share purchases and options solely on the back of his analysis of the value and on the back of the short interest in the stock. That analysis came to life on the Wall Street Bets platform and led to the mother of all squeezes that saw the price move from the high teens to close to $500 before crashing back down, mainly because of added "regulation" which took the buyers out of the market (mostly retail), and allowed the shorts (mostly institutional) to get out.





Now Congress is investigating.





Anyway, I hope he reads his testimony in front of the committee, and is dismissed from the hearing. Sure he was the cheerleader and still considers the stock a undervalued, but he just played the game, and was willing to take the risk.








