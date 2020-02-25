WSJ: Coronavirus’ global spread may not be contained, WHO Says

If you are able to access the Wall Street Journal, their piece on the report from the World Health Organization

  • isn't yet clear whether the coronavirus can be stopped from spreading further globally
  • WHO said it isn't yet clear whether a world-wide spread is inevitable
  • it could be contained, develop a regular pattern of continual or seasonal transmission, or become a pandemic
So, WHO heding every which way really.

