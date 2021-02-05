WSJ now with the report Kia to build Apple cars in the US (Georgia)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From yesterday's post: Apple and Kia finalise electric vehicle manufacturing deal

The Journal adding info now:
  • Hyundai has talked to Apple about investing more than $3 billion in a deal that would see its subsidiary Kia begin building cars under the tech company's brand as soon as 2024, a person familiar with the matter said. 
  • Under such an agreement, up to 100,000 vehicles could be assembled in the first year in Georgia, where Kia has a factory, the person said. Korean newspaper Dong-A IlBo earlier reported the potential deal's scope.
