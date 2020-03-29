WSJ on "promising drug combination" to treat coronavirus, and the "new data supporting this treatment"

The Wall Street Journal on Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Physicians are using two drugs in combination

hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin

to treat patients with advanced Covid-19 symptoms





Kansas City area physicians … continue to treat many patients, and some have shown improvement. Major medical centers including the University of Washington and Mass General have added hydroxychloroquine to treatment options. So here's an update, a response to some questions that have come up, and suggestions based on the latest information.

















