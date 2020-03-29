WSJ on "promising drug combination" to treat coronavirus, and the "new data supporting this treatment"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal on Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. 

Physicians are using two drugs in combination
  • hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin
to treat patients with advanced Covid-19 symptoms

Kansas City area physicians … continue to treat many patients, and some have shown improvement. Major medical centers including the University of Washington and Mass General have added hydroxychloroquine to treatment options. So here's an update, a response to some questions that have come up, and suggestions based on the latest information.

Here is the link to the article for more info - its far too detailed to go into here. 



ForexLive
