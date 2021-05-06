WSJ op-ed: "Biden’s Vaccine Patent Theft"
The US has supported waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines.
The Wall Street Journal have a piece up (editorial) opposing the stance from US President Biden.
Background:
- South Africa and India resolution at the WTO to force pharmaceutical firms to hand over their Covid vaccine and therapy IP
- backed by around 100 other low-income countries
- say this will expand global access to vaccines
Pharmaceutical firms in the US oppose the waiver, pointing to the complexity and cost of development, production and distribution.
Links here for more on this debate:
- (first, the news item) U.S. Backs Waiver of Intellectual Property Protection for Covid-19 Vaccines
- (and, the op-ed) Biden's Vaccine Patent Theft
The Journal articles may be gated
