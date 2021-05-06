WSJ op-ed: "Biden’s Vaccine Patent Theft"

The US has supported waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines.

The Wall Street Journal have a piece up (editorial) opposing the stance from US President Biden.





Background:

South Africa and India resolution at the WTO to force pharmaceutical firms to hand over their Covid vaccine and therapy IP

backed by around 100 other low-income countries

say this will expand global access to vaccines

Pharmaceutical firms in the US oppose the waiver, pointing to the complexity and cost of development, production and distribution.







Links here for more on this debate:

The Journal articles may be gated





Pic of me getting my shot earlier this week:







