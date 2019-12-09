WSJ report on deal nearing for a modified US, Canada, Mexico trade agreement
Wall Street Journal on edging closer to a new NAFTA, USMCA trade deal. Citing people familiar with the negotiations:
- House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal for Congress to pass a modified U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
- though hurdles remain
- have narrowed differences over key sticking points in recent days
- biggest divide is over revising the agreement on the enforcement of labor rules
- (ps, posted on this earlier, here: NAFTA - Mexican Foreign Minister says will not accept US labor inspections in USMCA)
If USMCA took this long, how long with a phase one agreement with China take?