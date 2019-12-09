WSJ report on deal nearing for a modified US, Canada, Mexico trade agreement

Wall Street Journal on edging closer to a new NAFTA, USMCA trade deal. Citing people familiar with the negotiations:

House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal for Congress to pass a modified U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

though hurdles remain

have narrowed differences over key sticking points in recent days

biggest divide is over revising the agreement on the enforcement of labor rules

(ps, posted on this earlier, here: NAFTA - Mexican Foreign Minister says will not accept US labor inspections in USMCA )





---

If USMCA took this long, how long with a phase one agreement with China take?











