WSJ report on deal nearing for a modified US, Canada, Mexico trade agreement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wall Street Journal on edging closer to a new NAFTA, USMCA trade deal. Citing people familiar with the negotiations:

  • House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal for Congress to pass a modified U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
  • though hurdles remain
  • have narrowed differences over key sticking points in recent days
  • biggest divide is over revising the agreement on the enforcement of labor rules
  • (ps, posted on this earlier, here: NAFTA - Mexican Foreign Minister says will not accept US labor inspections in USMCA)
Here is the link for more. Journal may be gated. 

---
If USMCA took this long, how long with a phase one agreement with China take? 



