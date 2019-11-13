WSJ report tariffs still a major hurdle in US & China reaching a trade deal

Wall Street Journal : Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal

logjam centers on whether the U.S. has agreed to remove existing tariffs in the so-called "phase one" deal that the two countries have been working toward-or whether the U.S. would only cancel tariffs set to take effect Dec. 15, according to people familiar with the talks

"The U.S. negotiators will try to exact the maximum they can before doing anything" on tariff relief, one of the people said.



This is weighing on risk currencies here in Asia





AUD/JPY taking a dip:







