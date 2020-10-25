WSJ reports: Facebook Prepares Measures for Possible Election Unrest
Facebook is preparing to use the tools it uses in countries subject to election-related violence in the US for the election.
- to deploy internal tools designed for what it calls “at-risk” countries
- slowing the spread of viral content
- lowering the bar for suppressing potentially dangerous material
Here is the WSJ link for more.
The article is couched in the usual euphemisms for lies and disinformation. About time Farcebook began to address its role in the spread of violence.