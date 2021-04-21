WSJ reports that Credit Suisse’s exposure to Archegos grew to over $20bn
Via a WSJ piece, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Credit Suisse Group amassed more than $20 billion of exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital Management
- the bank struggled to monitor them before the fund was forced to liquidate many of its large positions .. parts of the investment bank hadn’t fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos’s fast growth, the people said.
