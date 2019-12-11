WSJ says US President Trump has not yet decided on December 15 China tariffs
A piece in the Wall Street Journal from a few hours ago ICYMI.
- Trump has gone back and forth in his public remarks between threatening a prolonged trade battle and trying to calm jittery investors.
- Trump, however, hasn't made his decision, and he has overridden his trade advisers several times to add tariffs.
And, meanwhile,:
- U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are laying the groundwork for a delay
- In recent days, officials in Beijing and Washington have signaled that Sunday isn't the final date for reaching a so-called phase-one deal-even though that is the date Mr. Trump has set for tariffs to increase on $165 billion of Chinese goods. That date could be extended, as has happened several times when the two sides thought they were on the verge of a deal.
What a soap opera.