Crude oil bounces back ahead of US inventory data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US weekly oil inventories due up next

WTI crude fell as low as $63.68 but has rebounded to $64.51 ahead of US weekly inventory data at the bottom of the hour.

Consensus estimates:
  • Crude +2700K
  • Gasoline -3500K
  • Distillates -5.6%
  • Refinery utilization -5.6%
API data late yesterday showed:
  • Crude -1000K
  • Gasoline -930K
  • Distillates +904K
I don't think this report will be a big market mover because we're still trying to sort through the mess from the Texas freeze up.


