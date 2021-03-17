Crude oil bounces back ahead of US inventory data

US weekly oil inventories due up next





WTI crude fell as low as $63.68 but has rebounded to $64.51 ahead of US weekly inventory data at the bottom of the hour.







Consensus estimates:

Crude +2700K

Gasoline -3500K

Distillates -5.6%

Refinery utilization -5.6%

API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -1000K

Gasoline -930K

Distillates +904K I don't think this report will be a big market mover because we're still trying to sort through the mess from the Texas freeze up.



