WTI closes just above $50; but in bleak technical territory

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What a beating

WTI crude closed down 2.8% on the day to $50.11 per barrel. That's down just less than $1.50 on the day, despite OPEC murmurs and a positive day for risk trades overall.

Since the spike high on January 8, WTI is now down 24%. Worse yet, the close today is below a series of lows from last year that were offering critical support.
What a beating
The scant hope is that $50 holds on a closing basis after falling to $49.92 intraday today. But if crude can't rally on a 'good news' day, when can it rally?

Or maybe a better question is: If oil is in such bad shape, what does it say about global demand?
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose