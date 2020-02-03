WTI closes just above $50; but in bleak technical territory

What a beating

WTI crude closed down 2.8% on the day to $50.11 per barrel. That's down just less than $1.50 on the day, despite OPEC murmurs and a positive day for risk trades overall.



Since the spike high on January 8, WTI is now down 24%. Worse yet, the close today is below a series of lows from last year that were offering critical support.





The scant hope is that $50 holds on a closing basis after falling to $49.92 intraday today. But if crude can't rally on a 'good news' day, when can it rally?





Or maybe a better question is: If oil is in such bad shape, what does it say about global demand?

