WTI crude briefly dips below $30 to fresh low

Oil breaks $30 in a 27% fall



WTI crude just hit a fresh session low at $29.71.





The drop came on a brief selling spike and took out the earlier low of $30.00.







I'm a little bit encouraged that it didn't crumble once again but a fall of more than $11 is a lot, even in a price war.





I mean, what's 27% anyway?





My god this is truly astonish. Oil company stocks are going to be down 50% tomorrow.





And don't even think about listening to the oil equity analysts. Diamondback Energy, which is a shale giant, is covered by 36 analysts. All 36 have a 'buy' rating on the stock.





