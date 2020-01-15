WTI crude erases losses in post-inventory rebound

Crude battles back to nearly unchanged levels

The US petroleum inventory report showed another big build in products and that sent crude down to a low of $57.36.





Since then it's marched back to unchanged levels at $58.09 in an early sign of resilience despite a moderating risk trade. Here's a look at the past three days:





In the bigger picture crude has struggled to find a footing in the fallout from the Iran drama. It rose yesterday for the first day since the strikes on US bases in Iraq and is down to early-December lows.





