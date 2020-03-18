WTI crude falls to 17-year low as the 2016 bottom gives out

Oil is getting crushed





WTI crude oil is taking another leg down, falling 9%. It's down $2.41 to $24.55 per barrel.





The latest leg down comes after the 2016 bottom broke. Oil is obviously oversold, just like everything else but it's consolidated for a few days around these levels before the latest break.





Taking out $25 leaves little in the way of support and $20 along with the 2003 low of $16.70 are undoubtedly in play. Those levels would put some grades and delivery points at zero. Western Canadian Select is currently at $9/barrel.







The thing is, some of the companies have hedges and and it's cheaper to keep operating than to shut down and restart production later if you think the price will rebound. The strip is also in a bit better shape than the front month.





Inevitably though, there will be shut-in and bankruptcies. It's a war of attrition now.

