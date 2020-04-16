WTI crude oil falls into negative territory on the day

Oil gives up the gains again

Conoco-Phillips is providing a business update today and says it will cut all US fracking operations and will cut its shale rigs t o7 from 13. They will cut 225K bpd of production expect to further reduce output in June.





In terms of spending, they're cutting capex by another $3 billion and suspended share buybacks.





The oil market is souring along with the broad risk trade. WTI is now slightly lower on the day at $19.87 after touching as high as $20.40.







Conoco said its breakeven price is now $34. You can get that further out on the curve but COP is a major oil company so you have to wonder how many smaller companies can match that.





