The high price reached $56.75 while the low extended to $55.34.





The DOE weekly crude oil inventory data showed a sharp draw of 10.027M barrels. That was way above the estimates of -2.85M but in line with the private date estimates released near the close yesterday.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $55.78. That is up $0.85 or 1.55% on the day.