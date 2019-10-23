WTI crude oil futures close with solid gains after inventories drawdown

Crude oil futures settle at $55.97, up $1.49 or 2.73%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are closing the day with solid gains after a surprise inventory draw from the DOE.





The expectations was for a build of 3000K in the weekly inventory data. However, the data showed a surprise drawdown of -1699K. That helped give the contract support and the price moved higher into the close.





The high price for the day reached $56.07, while the low extended to $53.62.









Technically, looking at the hourly chart above, the contract bottomed today against its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at the $53.66 area (the low was just $0.04 from that low. Bullish.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the price is also closing above its 100 day moving average. That too is bullish.







