WTI crude oil futures close with solid gains after inventories drawdown

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil futures settle at $55.97, up $1.49 or 2.73%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are closing the day with solid gains after a surprise inventory draw from the DOE.  

The expectations was for a build of 3000K in the weekly inventory data. However, the data showed a surprise drawdown of -1699K. That helped give the contract support and the price moved higher into the close.

The high price for the day reached $56.07, while the low extended to $53.62.

Technically, looking at the hourly chart above, the contract bottomed today against its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at the $53.66 area (the low was just $0.04 from that low.  Bullish.  

Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the price is also closing above its 100 day moving average.  That too is bullish. 

The crude oil on the daily is above the 100 day MA.


