WTI crude oil futures for August delivery settles at $41.96

Up $1.15 or 2.82%

the price of WTI crude oil futures for August delivery settle that $41.96. That is up $1.15 or 2.82%.

The high price for the day reached $42.40. The low price extended to $40.64. 

In the September contract, the contract rose by $1 to $41.92

Looking at the September contract, the price high today of $42.51 was just beyond the low price from the gap on March 6 to March 9.  That low from March 6 reached $42.49.  The price also moved and close above the 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range for the contract. That level comes in at $41.71.  With the price currently trading at $41.92, it trades between those two technical levels. 

