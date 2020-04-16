WTI crude oil futures settle at $19.87

Author: Greg Michalowski

Unchanged on the day 

the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $19.87 a barrel. That is unchanged on the day.

The high price extended to $20.53. The low price was at $19.55. The low price remained above the low from yesterday which extended to $19.20. That was the lowest level since 2002.

The pairs 100 hour moving averages above the $21.74. It's 200 hour moving average is up at $23.94. Being below those moving averages keeps the sellers more in control.

Recent swing lows in addition to the low from yesterday at $19.20 come in at $19.27 from March 30 and $19.46 from March 20. If the price is to extend lower, getting below each of those levels will be the steps needed to be taken.

