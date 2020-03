Settlement just above the $20 level

the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling just above the $20 level at $20.09. That is down -$1.42 or -6.6%. The close is the lowest close since January 2002.

















ForexLive Today Pres. Trump talked with Russian Pres. Putin but there was no meaningful breakthrough other than talks on oil would be conducted on a ministerial level going forward.

The low today reached $19.27. The high reached $20.93.