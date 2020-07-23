WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.07

Down -$0.83 or -1.98%.

The price of the September WTI crude oil futures are settling at $41.07. That is down $0.83 or -1.98%.















The high for the day reached $42.36. The low for the day extended to $40.83.







The price has been trading above and below its 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range for that contract over the last 3 trading days. That level comes in at $41.71. That says to me that traders are a bit unsure of the next directional move. If it is to the upside, for the 200 day moving average at $44.39 to be the next key target. If the price rotated back to the downside we could see a rotation back toward the $37 area (38.2% retracement). The 100 day moving averages down at $34.69.

