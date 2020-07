Up $0.22 or 0.54%





The high price reached $41.67. The low price extended to $40.66. Technically, the price traded above and below its 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level for the September contract comes in at $41.71.









The price of WTI crude oil futures for September delivery is settling the day at $41.29. That is up $0.22 or 0.54%.