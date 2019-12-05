WTI crude oil futures settle at $58.43

Unchanged on the day





The scuttlebutt from the meetings are a bit confusing. There was some chatter about a 500,000 cut production if all members agree to comply by the cut.. The kingdom later denied that allegation..





Later in the day versus energy minister Novak said that the decision was taken to fully comply with the oil output reduction deal of 500K with a review in March. However the final decision seems still to be made.

The price of WTI crude oil futures on the 1st day of the OPEC+ meeting is settling at $58.43. That is unchanged from yesterday's closing level (what are the chances of that).