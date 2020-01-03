WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.05

Up $1.87 or +3.06%





The high price today extended up to $64.09 while the low fell to $61.13.





The geopolitical tension in the Middle East was a catalyst for the run to the upside. However there was some selling off the high levels.









On the move higher, the price was able to extend above the September high price of $63.38 and also a another swing hi from May 2019 at $63.81. Those breaks could not be sustained in the prices settling below those levels.







For the week, the price closed last Friday at $61.72. The close this week at $63.05 represents a 2.15% gain for the week.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $63.05. That is up $1.87 or 3.07%