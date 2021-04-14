WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.15

The pair was higher earlier in the day after breaking above a topside pennant trendline late yesterday, and got shot higher after inventory data this week showed a sharp reduction. The breakout of the up and down trading range going back to March, and a more recent up and down range (see red boxes) gave the buyers the clue to run with the move higher. Standing above $62.25 is now a support level. On the topside the next target comes in at a swing area between $63.58 and $63.80.