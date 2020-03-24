WTI crude oil futures turn negative, giving back 5% gain

Oil can't catch a break





The nexus of the pain right now is at refineries. Phillips 66 said today that they are nearing minimum crude rates in many of their refineries.





There is no demand for gasoline right now and RBOB fell below 50-cents yesterday. Refineries have some storage capacity but they see which way this is going and will be shutting down.





It's troubling when oil is down with stocks are up 6% and the White House is talking about re-opening the economy. There's just too much supply and producers are using every opportunity to sell.





Even if we had a cure for coronavirus tomorrow, oil companies would still be in trouble.

